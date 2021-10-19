Campaign for Badvel bypoll picks momentum

Deputy Chief Minister S.B. Amzath Basha, along with YSRCP nominee D. Sudha, canvassing for Badvel bypoll, on Monday.

KADAPA

19 October 2021 01:40 IST

Political parties told to submit expenditure report as mandated by Election Commission

The political parties have intensified campaign for the bypoll to Badvel (SC) constituency, scheduled to be held on October 30.

With the BJP contrasting the ‘backwardness’ of Badvel with the ‘developed’ Pulivendula, Deputy Chief Minister S.B. Amzath Basha stood in the forefront of campaign for the YSRCP on Monday, canvassing along with the party’s candidate, D. Sudha in Radhakrishna Nagar and Mahabub Nagar localities.

Apart from a road-show, he participated in a door-to-door campaign, seeking victory for the party with higher margin. Government Chief whip G. Srikanth Reddy, Kadapa Mayor Suresh Babu and former MLC Govinda Reddy also took part in the campaign.

During the campaign, MLC C. Ramachandraiah accused TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu of exhibiting short-sightedness and double standards that had caused immense loss to the State. Referring to TDP’s recent meeting led by Hindupur MLA N. Balakrishna that harped on the pending irrigation projects in the Rayalaseema region, he wondered what the TDP had done in this regard when it was in power.

Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) working president N. Tulasi Reddy said the fight was between their original Congress and the ‘fake’ Congress, subtly meaning the YSR Congress Party.

He accused the YSRCP of not having done anything for the development of Badvel, in contrast to the development witnessed during the Congress rule between 2004 and 2014. He appealed to the voters to understand the importance of bringing the Congress to power to ensure overall progress.

Meanwhile, poll expenditure observer Sheel Ashish appealed to political parties to submit expenditure report as mandated by the Election Commission. Participating in a meeting with Returning Officer and Rajampet Sub-Collector Ketan Garg, he said the submitted expenses would be cross-checked with the figures secured by the EC’s accounting team.

Security reviewed

Superintendent of Police K.K.N. Anburajan reviewed the security arrangements with the seven Deputy Superintendents who have been made in-charges of seven mandals falling under the constituency. He reviewed the deployment of route mobiles, striking force, patrol parties near the polling stations and appealed to outsiders to leave the constituency 48 hours before the election date.