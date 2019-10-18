Andhra Pradesh

Campaign against early marriages launched

Nuzvid Sub-Collector Swapnil Dinakar on Friday flagged off a mobile campaign to prevent early marriages in Krishna district.

Non-governmental organisations Mahita and Plan India kick-started the campaign to help parents and girls realise the repercussions of an early marriage.

Addressing the gathering of officials and public in Nuzvid, Mr. Swapnil reminded parents that girls would miss the important aspects of life owing to early marriages. “The early marriage would cause an adverse impact on the girl’s life, forcing her to avoid education, apart from challenges in leading a healthy and happy life,” opined Mr. Swapnil.

Special session

The Krishna District Legal Services Authority will conduct a conference on early marriages, child trafficking and other legal aspects associated with early marriages on the District Court Complex. DLSA Chairman E. Bhima Rao would address the gathering.

