Cameras installed on Sileru ghat road in wake of robberies

VISAKHAPATNAM

02 April 2021 00:39 IST

They will help to bring down crime in remote area, says ASP

In the wake of a series of robberies being reported on the ghat road near Daralamma temple at Darakonda under Sileru police station limits, the district police have come forward and installed multiple CCTV cameras at strategic locations in the region, here on Thursday.

According to Chintapalle ASP Ch. Vidhya Sagar Naidu, the CCTV cameras would serve as a deterrent and help bring down crimes in the remote area. Though the number of CCTV cameras that were installed was not disclosed due to security reasons, the police officer said that the stored data will be secure for now.

It may be remembered the ghat road had witnessed a series of robberies since January this year. Gang members suspected from bordering regions of Andhra Pradesh and Odisha have been targeting commuters and fleeing with their valuables after threatening them with country-made guns. The G.K Veedhi police have recently arrested two men from Odisha who were allegedly involved in these robberies. A few more persons are yet to be nabbed.