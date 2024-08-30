‘Cameras in girls’ toilet’: police suspect role of two college students, including a girl

Police suspect the role of two senior students, including a girl student, of Seshadri Rao Gudlavalleru Engineering College (GEC), in the alleged fixing of hidden cameras in the girl’s toilet of the college hostel.

Investigation officers seized the laptops, mobile phones and other electronic gadgets of the suspects on Friday, August 30.

Protesters appealed to the government to take measures to prevent leakage or transfer of video footages, if any, in the seized equipment.

Though students called off the 15-hour protest in front of the college, girl students decided not to attend classes till the police complete investigation of the case and arrest the accused.

Protesters alleged that cameras were installed in the women’s toilets a few days ago. The girl students, who noticed the hidden cameras, alerted the warden and the management, but they failed to take any action, they said.

CM seeks details

The Chief Minister, N. Chandrababu Naidu, enquired about the incident and directed the officers to speed up investigation and update him directly on the progress.

The Excise Minister, Kollu Ravindra, Pedana MLA Kagita Krishna Prasad, Pamarru MLA Varla Kumar Raja, Krishna district Collector D.K. Balaji, Superintendent of Police R. Gangadhar Rao and other officers visited the college.

The Minister, the Collector and the SP held discussions with the agitating students, and assured them of bringing the culprits to book and rendering justice to them.

Tension prevailed for a while when leaders of the ABVP and other student unions tried to enter the college premises. Police arranged pickets as a precautionary measure.

“We have some doubts and a detailed investigation has been ordered. Instructions have been given to check whether any data or the footages were transferred from the mobile phones of the suspects. Action would be taken against the college management, if found negligent,” Mr. Ravindra said.

The SP said based on a complaint, a case had been registered and investigation taken up on the alleged installation of hidden cameras.

“A five-member committee headed by Gudivada Central Crime Station (CCS) CI E. Ramanamma, IT Core Team Technical SI T. Poorna Madhuri, Crime SI I. Divya Kalyani and women constables I. Sushmita and V. Lakshmi, has been constituted,” Mr. Gangadhar Rao said.