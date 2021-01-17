Camera footage a boon for police

More temples being brought under CCTV cover so that they act as a check, says Prakasam SP

There was a big commotion when the sacred ‘Kalasamu’ of the historic Veerabhadra Swamy temple was found broken at remote Tarlapadu village, near Markapur in Prakasam district recently.

A battery of reporters from far and near thronged the village to report the desecration of the temple as it came after the infamous torching of the chariot at the Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple in Antharvedi.

It was the footage from CCTV cameras that helped the investigating officer zero in on six offenders, who had struck at the temple for precious stones stored in the ‘Kalasamu’ atop the temple as was the practice during construction of the temple.

It was again the CCTV footage that helped the police nab the offender, Jelli Sai Kumar, who broke open the iron grill of the Sri Rama Samedha Satyanarayana Swamy temple in Markapur last month and decamped with Hundi collections worth over ₹40,000.

Only about 453 places of worship had CCTV coverage hitherto. After conducting a security audit in over 6,000 places of worship, surveillance cameras were installed in over 2,600 of them.

More temples are being brought under CCTV coverage so that they act as a deterrent and provide much-needed clues to achieve a quick breakthrough into crimes, said Prakasam Superintendent of Police Siddarth Kaushal.

Over 3,000 CCTVs will be added to the grid including 800 exclusively for law and order in the district with higher storage capacity and higher functionality. They will be linked to the Integrated Command Control Centre here during this year to ensure safety and security round the clock in the district with an extent of 17,626 sq. km area, he added.

An incident of a specially-abled woman burnt to death created a sensation in Ongole. A careful scrutiny of the CCTV footage helped the Prakasam police conclude that it was a case of suicide. The woman was found moving on her tricycle with a petrol can.

CCTVs came in handy in ensuring fool-proof security during visit of VIPs, including the recent visit of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy to the Veligonda project site in the Nallamalla forests, once a safe haven for extremists.

Mobile CCTVs are used during transportation of vaccine for COVID-19 to the session sites, where surveillance cameras keep track of vaccination of the selected beneficiaries by health workers.