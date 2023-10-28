Camera detects wild animals on Tirumala footpath, TTD advices caution

October 28, 2023 01:13 pm | Updated 01:14 pm IST - TIRUMALA

The TTD has appealed to devotees to be cautious while trekking up Tirumala-Alipiri footpath as the movement of a leopard and a wild bear was recorded in the trap cameras set-up along the route.

The movement of wild animals was noticed along the stretch between Sri Anjaneya swamy idol and Narasimha swamy temple on the foot path during the past four days and hence it exhorted the pilgrims to move in groups and reach the town preferably before the fall of dark.

A six-year-old girl was mauled to death reportedly in a leapord attack late evening on August 12. A boy miraculously survived a wild animal attack on June 22. Following these incidents as many as four leopards were captured from the hills and released to the Seshachalam forest range.