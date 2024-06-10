Camel bought for Bakrid celebrations goes missing in Annamayya district

A camel reportedly went missing at Angallu village of Kurabalakota mandal near Madanapalle town in Annamayya district.

Some people from Angallu purchased the camel for ₹1.25 lakh 12 days ago for the upcoming Bakrid celebrations.

The caretakers kept allowing the camel to graze in the nearby areas during the day and secure it at their premises at night. When they woke up on Sunday morning, the camel was nowhere to be found. Initially, they suspected that the rope had broken and the animal might have strayed away somewhere. A frantic search was launched from Sunday morning till midnight but in vain. They meticulously combed through the surrounding regions, including the nearby rivulet beds and hillocks, but the camel remained elusive. It was speculated that some unidentified gang of cattle-lifters might have stolen the animal.

Its owner Hussain lodged a police complaint with the Madanapalle Rural Circle police on Monday. The police verified the footage from the CCTV cameras in the vicinity, and along the highways towards Bengaluru, Anantapur and Tirupati, but in vain.

Reward announced

Mr. Hussain said that the footprints of the camel were found up to a point close to Kanasanivaripalle village near Angallu, from where the road stretch begins. It was suspected that the perpetrators may have used a vehicle to transport the camel further. “The theft of such a large animal like a camel or elephant is no small feat. We are investing the case from all angles,” a police officer said.

Meanwhile, Mr. Hussain announced a suitable reward for anyone who would pass on information that would help trace his camel.

