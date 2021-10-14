Calls grow louder for thorough probe into death of 14-year-old

VISAKHAPATNAM

14 October 2021 01:09 IST

The girl’s parents and police have conflicting views on her death, says V. Vijaya Sai Reddy

Calls are growing louder for a thorough investigation into the case of a 14-year-old girl who was found dead at Aganampudi on October 6.

While police had initially said that the girl ended her life by jumping off the roof of an apartment opposite her home, the girl’s parents are reportedly of the mind that their daughter was murdered. They have found support from both the ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) and the opposition Telugu Desam Party (TDP).

On Wednesday, YSRCP MP V. Vijaya Sai Reddy and Tourism Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao met the family members of the girl at their house at Aganampudi.

Later, addressing a press conference, Mr. Vijaya Sai Reddy said that the parents and the police had conflicting points of view regarding the incident. While police said that it was a clear case of suicide, the victim’s parents allege that their daughter was murdered.

“Police should thoroughly investigate the allegations of the parents that the body of the girl was found in a sitting posture, with her back to the wall. How would this be possible if she jumped from the sixth floor of the apartment?” Mr. Vijaya Sai Reddy said. “Why did the police not investigate the allegations of the parents that blood marks were found in the lift? A dog squad should have been deployed immediately,” he added.

The YSRCP MP stressed that justice would be done to the family members of the deceased. He said that he would talk to the Police Commissioner over the issue.

Member of Rajaka Sangham, Pardha Saradhi, alleged that the police investigation was done based on the confession of a youth said to be close to the girl, and who lived in a flat in the opposite apartment along with several other roommates. Mr. Pardha Saradhi demanded a reinvestigation into the case and interrogation of all the roommates of the youth in question. Mr. Pardha Saradhi deplored that neither the Collector nor any official from the district administration met the family members after the incident.

Mr. Srinivasa Rao said that the State government would provide assistance to the family of the victim.

The police had said that the death was ‘a clear case of suicide’. As per the police, the accused youth, identified as Naresh (28), had initiated a physical relationship with the girl and was forcing her to continue seeing him for the past three months.

The girl is said to have gone to meet the youth at his flat in the wee hours of October 6. Her father who woke up in the middle of the night noticed that she was not at home, and began searching for her outside. She then jumped off the roof in a state of panic after hearing her father calling out for her, according to the police.