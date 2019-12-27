Calls for repealing CAA, NRC grow louder in city

Several residents took to the streets here on Friday to voice their dissent against the recently-passed Citizenship Amendment Act and the National Register for Citizens by the Central Government.

Chants of ‘Withdraw NRC and CAA’ and ‘Save the Indian Constitution’ reverberated through the streets as protesters marched from Gymkhana Grounds to Dharna Chowk with a 200-metre long tricolour on their heads.

The protest was organised by the All Minorities Association Network. Network convener Sheikh Ahmad condemned the BJP’s move to introduce the CAA, which seeks to provide refuge to persecuted minority communities except for Muslims from neighbouring Islamic countries.

“For long, we have all lived peacefully without having to prove our citizenship. The CAA and NRC put forth by the government violate the secular fabric of this nation and we will oppose it till it is repealed by the government,” said Mr. Ahmad.

“Although Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy said that he would not allow NRC to be implemented in the State, both him and Leader of the Opposition N. Chandrababu Naidu must raise this issue in the Assembly,” he said.