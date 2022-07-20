Callous attitude of some revenue officials needs to be checked, says A.P. Lokayukta

Justice Lakshmana Reddy commends dismissal of former tahsildar for corruption

Punishments awarded to erring officials should be given a publicity so that it acts as a deterrent for corruption, says Lokayukta Justice P. Lakshmana Reddy. | Photo Credit: U. SUBRAMANYAM

Justice Lakshmana Reddy commends dismissal of former tahsildar for corruption

Andhra Pradesh Lokayukta Justice P. Lakshmana Reddy has called for immediate action to check the ‘callous and dishonest attitude’ of some officials in the Revenue Department, while commending the ‘dismissal’ of T. Eswaraiah, former tahsildar of Atlur mandal in Kadapa district by State authorities.

In a release on Wednesday, Justice Lakshmana Reddy opined the details of such punishments awarded to the erring officials should be given a wide publicity so that it acts as a deterrent for others.

Giving details of the case, Justice Lakshmana Reddy said K. Muni Reddy, a resident of Atlur mandal had filed a complaint against T. Eswaraiah, leveling charges of corruption and irregularities while incorporating changes in revenue records.

Mr. Muni Reddy requested the Lokayukta to take action in the matter.

The Kadapa Collector, in his inquiry report on March 3, 2021, observed that many such complaints were filed against T. Eswaraiah. The tahsildar was suspended but got reinstated later and was posted in YSR Kadapa Urban District as tahsildar.

The Chief Commissioner of Land Administration (CCLA) had initiated departmental action against the tahsildar under the Rule 20 of the A.P. Civil Services Rules, and the District Revenue Officer concerned was told to inquire into the alleged irregularities in DKT or Darakastu land (usually assigned to the poor) and change in Webland records.

“Based on the CCLA’s report submitted to the Lokayukta on April 18 this year, Eswaraiah was dismissed from the service under the Rule 9 of the APCS (CC & A) Rules 1991,” said Justice Lakshmana Reddy.

The Lokayukta has powers to initiate steps further to get the irregularities corrected, he added.