Call to treat visually impaired persons with dignity

March 14, 2023 08:20 pm | Updated 08:20 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

The Higher Education for Persons with Special Needs (HEPSN) wing of the Andhra Loyola College (ALC) on Tuesday organised “Abilities Day” that seeks to unleash the inner potential of students with visual impairments and encourage them to aspire for their goals.

Speaking at a meeting organised in this connection, college Principal Fr. Kishore said people with visual impairments should be treated with dignity, on a par with any other person. A total of 36 visually challenged students from Vijayawada and Guntur participated in games and activities like Braille reading, singing and a quiz competition.

In the afternoon, the students were given scholarships worth ₹4.05 lakh sponsored by Help the Blind Foundation, Chennai. Trustee of the organisation Deepa Krishnamoorthy greeted the students through virtual mode.

Samarthanam Trust’s Andhra Pradesh chapter president M.R.K. Paramahamsa and regional manager P.V.K. Srinivas promised to help the visually impaired students in ALC and advised them to utilise the scholarships to improve their skills.

The students were drawn from A.C. College, Government Degree College and Hindu College in Guntur, and Andhra Loyola College, SRR College and Maris Stella College in Vijayawada. Students from ALC lifted the overall championship G. Arulammaal Memorial trophy.

ALC vice-presidents Fr. Anil and Fr. Prabhu, coordinator G. Sahaya Baskaran and volunteers of HEPSN attended the function.

