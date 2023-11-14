Call to support children suffering from leprosy

November 14, 2023 06:11 pm | Updated 06:11 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

Leprosy Mission’s Programme Implementation facilitator Talada Deepthi on Tuesday said that leprosy was not a hindrance for the social moving and higher education of children. On the occasion of Children’s Day, the organisation conducted several programmes at Chelluru village of Vizinaagaram mandal. She said that many students suffering from leprosy were able to lead normal life with the constant support from the mission. She urged normal students to extend their moral support to the children who were facing health issues.

