Call to promote ethnic art forms through education

March 26, 2023 08:00 pm | Updated 08:12 pm IST - TIRUPATI

Collector K. Venkataramana Reddy on Sunday appealed to the public to take up education as a tool to promote ethnic art forms of the land and stay connected to their cultural roots.

He was addressing a gathering after inaugurating the ‘Tribal Cultural Festival’ organised by Shalini Shankar Foundation at the Girijan Bhavan here.

Appreciating the foundation’s chief and State ST Commission member Vadithya Sankar Naik for promoting education among the Scheduled Tribes, he stressed the importance of protecting ethnic art, music and dance forms, too, and preserving them for future generations.

Speaking at the event, Mr. Naik recalled the foundation’s activities taken up to promote modern education among the tribal communities since 2015.