Call to promote critical thinking among children in early years

March 28, 2023 09:19 pm | Updated 09:19 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

It is important to promote critical thinking in the early years and develop problem-solving skills to help children come up with new possibilities and solutions, said Commissioner, School Education and State Project Director of Samagra Shiksha, Suresh Kumar.

Speaking on the sidelines of an Entrepreneurial Mindset Development Programme (EMDP) Expo-2023, organised jointly by the Department of School Education, Samagra Shiksha and the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) in Vijayawada on Tuesday, Mr. Suresh Kumar said all children are naturally creative and imaginative and they should be encouraged from an early age to challenge, question and discover new ideas.

He went around the expo that exhibited 52 projects selected from different schools across the State. Mr. Suresh Kumar said education was an effective tool that could be utilised to bring about a positive change in the society.

Informing that students had formed 4776 groups across the State to exchange ideas and to promote the spirit of enquiry, he said this would help the government create a skilled society.

The team of G. Sai, G. Jayant and D. Narendra from Zilla Parishad High School at Aganampudi in Visakhapatnam district bagged the first prize for their project on a water-level indicator and conservation. U. Malleswari, M. Mary Jyotsna and K. Rama Sita of SLS Oriental High School at Pedamutevi, Movva, in Krishna district secured the second prize for their project on eco-friendly seed pens while the team comprising G. Meena, A. Atifa and V. Varsha from ZP High School at Gutarlapalli, Gudupalli in Chittoor district were adjudged th ethird for ‘tomato project’.

EMDP programme chief officer Nezrin Midlaj, programme coordinator T. Padmavati, NTR District Education Officer C. Renuka and representatives of various voluntary organisations participated in the programme.