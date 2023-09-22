HamberMenu
Call to preserve Telugu literary works for future generations

September 22, 2023 09:16 pm | Updated 09:16 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

There is a dire need to pass on the wealth of our literary works to the next generations, said Mannam Venkata Rayudu of Bengaluru-based Manasu Foundation.

Speaking at a seminar on “Digital Libraries and their Importance” organised by Fr. Gordon Library of Andhra Loyola College (ALC) on September 22 (Friday), Mr. Rayudu said through these works, “We would be passing down knowledge and values which can help the next generations to maintain a sense of cultural identity’‘.

He said the Manasu Foundation had been engaged in digitisation and re-editing of many important Telugu literary works. It collected books from Telugu language-lovers, scanned them and preserved them for posterity in digital book form, which would be useful to the future generations. The foundation had so far scanned and saved 1.4 crore pages and another 2 crore pages were ready for the scanning process, he informed.

He said the digitisation centre of the foundation was started by prominent poet Kalipatnam Rama Rao in 2018 at Kaniyampadu in Varikuntapadu mandal of Nellore district, to preserve valuable Telugu works before they become extinct.

Principal, ALC, Fr. G.A.P. Kishore said it was a matter of pride that Mr. Rayudu was an alumni of Andhra Loyola College.

Librarian G. A. Prasada Rao, lecturer Tummala Sreekumar, PG wing librarian T. Rojamani, faculty and students were present.

