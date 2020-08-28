Call to oppose draft environment policy

Social activist and former bureaucrat E.A.S. Sarma has said it is illegal on the part of governments to give in to the demands of corporate companies in the name of Ease of Doing Business.
At a webinar, organised by the Girijana Sangham on Friday, Mr. Sarma said that the draft environment policy, announced by the Centre, plans to do away with the mandatory Environment Impact Assessment (EIA) studies and obtaining public opinion before giving environmental clearances. The new policy, if implemented, would cause harm to the tribal people.
The draft policy does not even consider the tribal people and the Forest Rights Act. He alleged that the draft policy on environment 2020, was a violation of the Environment Protection Act, 1986. He alleged that the industry heads, government officials and politicians colluded to amend the environmental laws in favour of corporate companies. He cited the example of permission given to the expansion of LG Polymers in Visakhapatnam, which led to the accident and loss of lives.
Similarly, under the garb of laterite mining, bauxite was being mined clandestinely. He called upon the State governments to oppose the new environment policy draft.
Adivasi Adhikari Rashtriya Manch national chairman Midium Babu Rao said that the projects in the Agency areas were displacing the tribal people. He called upon the public to oppose the draft policy.
Girijana Sangham State general secretary P. Appalanarsa presided.
