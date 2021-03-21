Call to make Bharat bandh on March 26 a success

VISAKHAPATNAM

21 March 2021 20:56 IST

The decision of the Union government to divest 100% equity in Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) will hit the employment potential of the youth in the region, CPI(M) leader Y. Raju has alleged.

A padayatra was organised by the party Jagadamba zone committee here on Sunday to solicit the support of people on the proposed Bharat bandh on March 26.

Mr. Raju said that the steep hike in the prices of essential commodities like diesel and petrol had resulted in a cascading effect resulting in the prices of other commodities going up. Though there was no hope on rise in income levels, the State government was contemplating a hike in water tax and drainage tax with effect from April 1, he alleged.

The amendment of agriculture laws by the Centre would cause untold hardship to farmers, he said. The CPI(M) leader called upon all sections of people to voluntarily participate in the Bharat bandh, being organised to oppose the ‘anti-people’ policies of the Union government.