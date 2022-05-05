Call to make Andhra Pradesh No.1 in achieving Sustainable Development Goals

Focus on climate action, and health and education, says Chief Secretary

Chief Secretary Sameer Sharma has exhorted the officials to strive to make Andhra Pradesh the leader in the achievement of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) laid down by the United Nations, with due focus on climate action, health and education, and improving the living standards of children.

Delivering the keynote address at the inaugural of a two-day workshop on SDGs and multi-dimensional poverty index, jointly organised by the State Planning Department and NITI Aayog, at the Secretariat on Thursday, Mr. Sharma said a concerted effort should be made to post a better performance in the State indicators and to realise the goals in the health care and education sectors, which were crucial for economic growth.

Social infrastructure

Social infrastructure was another area to be concentrated upon to give a fillip to growth, he suggested.

NITI Aayog adviser Sanyukta Samaddar gave a presentation on strategies required to achieve the SDGs. She said there were a total of 115 State indicators that needed a systematic approach, and that NITI Aayog would help the States in the process of achieving the SDGs.

She observed that A.P. was at the forefront in various indicators by preparing an SDG vision document and giving it a tangible shape.