Call to lower cut-off mark for recruitment of police constables in Andhra Pradesh

January 22, 2023 09:39 pm | Updated 09:39 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Over 5 lakh aspirants appeared for the preliminary test for 6,100 Police Constable posts, conducted across the State on Sunday.

The A.P. Unemployed Joint Action Committee demanded lowering of the cut-off marks in view of the large number of aspirants against limited vacant posts and the difficult question paper.

‘Release job calendar’

In a statement, JAC State president S. Hemanth Kumar demanded that the government immediately release the job calendar and notifications for vacancies in the Fire Department, jail warden posts and DSC.

He said since the question paper for Sunday’s preliminary examination was tougher than the previous time, the cut-off should be reduced by 10 marks.

He said of the total 200 marks, while the usual practice was to allot 75 marks for mathematics alone, this time 30 marks were allotted to English and 45 marks for mathematics, reasoning and mental ability.

Informing that the previous time the cut-off for OC candidates was 80 marks, 70 marks for candidates belonging to the BC communities, and 60 marks for SC candidates, he said unlike in the neighbouring Telangana, where women candidates applying for mahila constable posts were made to run 800 metres in the physical endurance test, in Andhra Pradesh, they were made to run a distance of 1,600 metres.

Mr. Hemanth Kumar, who is also the MLC candidate from North Andhra Graduate’s constituency, said youth in the State were frustrated in the absence of job opportunities. The government should take effective steps for solving the growing unemployment problem, he added.