Call to foster creativity and curiosity in students

Creativity and curiosity are vital skills to support future generations to innovate, explore and navigate the challenges of the 21st century, said V. N. Mastanaiah, director of Andhra Pradesh State Institute of Educational Management and Training (SIEMAT) and State Nodal Officer for PM SHRI, on September 18 (Wednesday).

At the inaugural session of a two-day boot camp for teachers and students of PM SHRI at Usha Rama College of Engineering at Telaprolu in Krishna district, Mr. Mastanaiah said it was necessary to foster curiosity in children.

All-India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) Chairman T.G. Sitharam virtually inaugurated the session, along with Additional Secretary, Department of School Education and Literacy, Vipin Kumar and Chief Innovation Officer, Ministry of Education Innovation Cell, Abhay Jere.

Yogesh Wadhawan from AICTE nodal centre urged students to think out of the box and contribute towards creating an eco-system conducive for new ideas and ventures. The centre’s coordinator I.N. Bheema L. Reddy said students should make the best of the boot camp, which could serve as a platform for them to scale up their knowledge about innovation, design and entrepreneurship.

State Nodal Officer of SIEMAT S. Prasada Rao, Dripta De Joarder from Wadhwani Foundation and others also spoke.

