Call to facilitate cultural exchange and intellectual bonding between India and Canada

April 03, 2023 07:40 pm | Updated 07:40 pm IST - TIRUPATI

Speakers of a faculty training programme organised by Shastri Indo-Canadian Institute here on Monday called for cultural exchange and intellectual bonding to build understanding, respect and goodwill between the two nations.

The event, titled Shastri Faculty Training in Applied Education’ (SFTAE), was held at Sri Padmavati Mahila Viswa Vidyalayam (SPMVV). Vice chancellor in-charge K. Raja Reddy, who inaugurated the event, called the programme a “crucial milestone” in equipping faculty members with the latest tools to enhance teaching and research skills. He sought SFTAE’s role in promoting National Education Policy (NEP) by integrating vocational education into mainstream undergraduate programmes.

During her introductory talk on analytics, Brenda Stokes, a visiting professor from Northern Alberta Institute of Technology, Canada, gave a presentation on HR simulation, which she termed an essential tool to develop experiential learning for motivating students towards career success.

Deans K. Anuradha (social sciences, humanities and management) and P. Vijayalakshmi (centre for international relations) spoke on the importance of having memoranda of understanding with international research institutes to provide higher exposure to students. Explaining the features of Indo-Canadian tie-up, MBA head J. Katyayani and event coordinator N. Sree Rajani appealed to students to explore opportunities in Canada.

Shastri Indo-Canadian Institute has been engaged in nurturing scholarly activities between India and Canada for the past 50 years.