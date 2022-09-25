Andhra Pradesh

Call to ensure cardiac wellness with physical exercise in Tirupati

Amara Hospital Managing Director Ramadevi Gourineni and Deputy Superintendent of Police Rama Raju lead a ‘5K Walkathon’ in Tirupati on Sunday, marking ‘World Heart Day’.

Amara Hospital Managing Director Ramadevi Gourineni and Deputy Superintendent of Police Rama Raju lead a ‘5K Walkathon’ in Tirupati on Sunday, marking ‘World Heart Day’. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Members of the medical fraternity called upon the denizens to maintain general wellness, especially cardiac health, by regularly doing physical exercise and taking up stress busting activities.

Amara Hospitals Managing Director Ramadevi Gourineni gave a clarion call to the public while leading a ‘5K Walkathon’ here on Sunday marking ‘World Heart Day’.

She formally released balloons into the air along with and Deputy Superintendent of Police Rama Raju to launch the walkathon, when she laid emphasis on a stress-free living for a secure heart.

She advised the people to change their sedentary lifestyle and eating habits in tune with the changing times to ensure a healthy life.

Mr. Rama Raju called walking as the elixir to stay away from several forms of illnesses and to keep the body and mind bubbling.

Amara Hospital’s Chief Administrative Officer D. Venugopal, several doctors from the city and social activists participated in the walkathon from Alipiri to zoo park.


