GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Call to enact ‘Rohith Vemula Act’ to rid educational institutions of caste discrimination

KVPS brings forth the demand after the incident of a teacher of Bapatla Engineering College allegedly beating up and abusing a Dalit student with his caste name comes to light

March 23, 2024 09:57 pm | Updated 09:58 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

P Sujatha Varma
P. Sujatha Varma
KVPS State General Secretary A. Malyadri has said educational institutions should be free of caste discrimination to allow students to focus on their academic pursuits.

KVPS State General Secretary A. Malyadri has said educational institutions should be free of caste discrimination to allow students to focus on their academic pursuits. | Photo Credit: File Photo

Leaders of the Kula Vivaksha Vyatireka Porata Samithi (KVPS), an affiliated union of the Communist Party of India (Marxist), have demanded enactment of the proposed ‘Rohith Vemula Act’ to safeguard the right to education and dignity for the Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Other Backward Classes and minorities. They said educational institutions should be free of caste discrimination to allow students to focus on their academic pursuits.

In a statement on March 23 (Saturday), the organisation’s State general secretary, A. Malyadri, alleged that B. Navadeep, a first-year Dalit student from Bapatla Engineering College, was beaten up with a stick and abused with his caste name by the drawing teacher Balaji. He said the boy sustained injuries on his hand and had to be shifted to the Bapatla government hospital for treatment.

Mr. Malyadri, along with the organisation leaders L. Jayrao and K. Sarath, visited the hospital on Saturday and interacted with the student’s mother, Sukanya, to get a firsthand account of the incident.

He said, according to Navadeep’s mother, Sukanya, the drawing lecturer, Mr. Balaji, called the boy into his room and beat him up, saying people belonging to lower caste like him had no right to study in that college.

The leaders demanded that an attempt to murder case be booked against the drawing lecturer. They said if teachers like him were allowed to work in the college, no student belonging to the lower castes would be able to study there.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Vijayawada / Communist Party of India -Marxist / dalits

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.