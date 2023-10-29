Call to emulate Vemana and spread the message of humanity in people’s language

October 29, 2023 08:42 pm | Updated 08:42 pm IST - TIRUPATI

Speakers at the programme organised by Vemana Vignana Kendram in memory of writer Vemana gave a clarion call to use ordinary people’s language to spread the message to humanity instead of high-sounding rhetorics.

Writer and political analyst Telakapalli Ravi formally inaugurated the building dedicated to Vemana Vignana Kendram in the city, while the meeting hall dedicated to the memory of Palavali Ramakrishna Reddy, veteran communist leader of Chittoor district, was inaugurated by his daughter Palavali Kusuma Kumari, former Vice-Chancellor of Sri Krishna Devaraya University. Similarly, the convention hall named after renowned translator A.G. Yathirajulu was opened by his wife A.G. Chandramma.

Mr. Ravi hailed Poet Vemana for providing the right thought process to invoke a rationalistic perspective in society. “Vemana asked questions in his poetry that made man distinguish between good and bad,” he opined. Students of the TTD’s Bala Mandiram performed skits highlighting Vemana’s eye-opening messages to society. Earlier, writers and literary activists took out a grand procession on the roads of Tirupati.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tirupati Balotsavam honorary President T. Damodaram, Veteran film actor Kakarala, Central Sahitya Akademi awardee Pallipattu Nagaraju, writers Bhuman, Kolakaluri Madhujyoti, R.M. Umamaheswara Rao, Reach Global Foundation Chairman L. Ramesh Nath, Tirupati Chamber of Commerce Vice-President K.V. Choudary took part.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.