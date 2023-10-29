HamberMenu
Call to emulate Vemana and spread the message of humanity in people’s language

Writer and political analyst Telakapalli Ravi formally inaugurates the building dedicated to Vemana Vignana Kendram in Tirupati

October 29, 2023 08:42 pm | Updated 08:42 pm IST - TIRUPATI

A D Rangarajan
Writers and literary activists take out a procession to pay tributes to poet Vemana in Tirupati on Sunday at a programme organised by Vemana Vignana Kendram.

Writers and literary activists take out a procession to pay tributes to poet Vemana in Tirupati on Sunday at a programme organised by Vemana Vignana Kendram. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Speakers at the programme organised by Vemana Vignana Kendram in memory of writer Vemana gave a clarion call to use ordinary people’s language to spread the message to humanity instead of high-sounding rhetorics.

Writer and political analyst Telakapalli Ravi formally inaugurated the building dedicated to Vemana Vignana Kendram in the city, while the meeting hall dedicated to the memory of Palavali Ramakrishna Reddy, veteran communist leader of Chittoor district, was inaugurated by his daughter Palavali Kusuma Kumari, former Vice-Chancellor of Sri Krishna Devaraya University. Similarly, the convention hall named after renowned translator A.G. Yathirajulu was opened by his wife A.G. Chandramma.

Mr. Ravi hailed Poet Vemana for providing the right thought process to invoke a rationalistic perspective in society. “Vemana asked questions in his poetry that made man distinguish between good and bad,” he opined. Students of the TTD’s Bala Mandiram performed skits highlighting Vemana’s eye-opening messages to society. Earlier, writers and literary activists took out a grand procession on the roads of Tirupati.

Tirupati Balotsavam honorary President T. Damodaram, Veteran film actor Kakarala, Central Sahitya Akademi awardee Pallipattu Nagaraju, writers Bhuman, Kolakaluri Madhujyoti, R.M. Umamaheswara Rao, Reach Global Foundation Chairman L. Ramesh Nath, Tirupati Chamber of Commerce Vice-President K.V. Choudary took part.

