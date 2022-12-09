Call to develop Visakhapatnam as Information Technology hub of Andhra Pradesh

December 09, 2022 06:45 pm | Updated 06:45 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

BJP Rajya Sabha member G.V.L. Narasimha Rao has sought the help of both the Union and State governments to develop Visakhapatnam as the IT hub of Andhra Pradesh.

Speaking in the House during the Zero Hour, Mr. Narasimha Rao said that Visakhapatnam had many “in-built advantages” and the city could easily become an IT destination with a little bit of push from both the governments.

Highlighting a few aspects, he pointed out that it was a large cosmopolitan city and the 9th largest city in the country in terms of size of economy measured by the GDP. It had high-skilled manpower and top-class educational institutions, he added.

Mr. Narasimha Rao pointed out that the Central government had already sanctioned several projects for the development of the IT sector in Visakhapatnam, but many of these had been delayed due to lack of support and cooperation from the Government of Andhra Pradesh.

He urged the Union Government to sanction and fast-tracking the approvals earmarked for Visakhapatnam.

Land for STPI

He said the Software Technology Parks of India (STPI), Visakhapatnam, should expand its operations by putting in place top-notch infrastructure to offer full-fledged incubation services for an improved ecosystem for the startups.

Mr. Narasimha Rao pointed out that the State Government had so far not handed over the land that was proposed for the STPI.

Stating that the STPI urgently required 30,000 square feet, he called upon both the State and Central governments to make this available at the earliest.

CoE at RINL

He further said that works on the Centre of Excellence (CoE) in the Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL) needed to be expedited to act as an incubation centre to build innovative products and solutions for the public sector and other manufacturing companies in the country and the region.

“This will give a huge fillip to smart manufacturing under Industry 4.0,” he said and sought the Ministry of Heavy Industries to sanction a Common Engineering and Facility Centre (CEFC) as part of the Samarth Bharat initiative.

‘Set up Fablab’

He also sought the establishment of a Fabrication Laboratory (Fablab) in Visakhapatnam.

Mr. Narasimha Rao said establishment of the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (CDAC) in Visakhapatnam should also be considered on priority.