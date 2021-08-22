Call to create ecosystem for research in education sector

VIJAYAWADA

22 August 2021 00:41 IST

10 technological trends for future explained at SRM-AP event

Creating an ecosystem for research in the education sector is important, said Vice-Chancellor of the Hyderabad-based Anurag University U.B. Desai, on Saturday.

Delivering a keynote address on “India’s Ascent to 5G”, organised to mark the third edition of Research Day observed by SRM University-AP, Prof. Desai said the significance of research had been increasingly realised in the last decade and it reflected in the National Education Policy (NEP)-2020 but there was a long way to go.

Speaking about the evolution witnessed by the communications sector every 10 years, he elaborated on the 10 technological trends namely Artificial Intelligence, Autonomous Networks, Cyber Security, Distributed Ledgers, Dynamic Data, Extended Reality, Internet of Things, Quantum Computing and Autonomous Systems, along with three software trends of Softwarization, Cloudification and Virtualisation, which, he said would shape the digital future.

Advertising

Advertising

Pro Vice-Chancellor of the university D. Narayana Rao said educational institutions should think beyond classroom and infuse the right thought process and inquisitiveness among students.

He said universities should encourage research and also collaborate with the industry to design innovative courses.

Vice-Chancellor V. Sambasiva Rao highlighted the university achievements in the last 30 months.

Associate dean (Engineering) T. Raghunathan, deputy dean Bandi Kamaiah and B. Siva Kumar were among those present.