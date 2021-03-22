Call to conserve every drop of water

VISAKHAPATNAM

22 March 2021 17:50 IST

Need to develop farms that consumes less water: UNDP programme officer

On the occasion of World Water Day, an awareness programme was conducted at KDPM High School, Pedda Waltair, in association with the UNDP-GoI Project and GVMC and Green Climate Team, here on Monday.

The resources persons pointed out that in the present scenario every water drop need to be conserved for the future generation.

The experts also pointed out that earth is covered with 71% of water, but out of which 97% is sea water, 2 % is in polar regions and 1% is covered by rivers and waterbodies.

They also informed the students that only about 0.014% of water is available for drinking and for the past 2000 years the population has been increasing with every passing year, but there has been no increase in water resources.

The programme officer of UNDP project in GVMC, D. Ravikumar, said that there is now a need to develop farms that consumes less water. “We need to convert the water needed to grow one-acre to paddy to cultivate three acres of vegetables and five acres of wheat,” he said.

Green Climate Team Founder J.V. Ratnam said that those who work for the enhancement of underground water need to get loyalty discounts. “We need to encourage water management methodology in farms. We need to encourage drip irrigation and drizzle farming. We need to reduce water wastage at home and prevent leakages immediately,” he said.

GVMC Schools Supervisor Sambasiva Rao, KDPM School in-charge headmistress M. Tirumala Sridevi and others were present.