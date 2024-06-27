Call for value addition to enhance acceptability of millets among people

Scientists have called for value addition to the millet crop to ensure increased acceptability among the public, especially the present generation that is believed to take the crops with a pinch of salt.

Tirupati hosted the two-day national seminar on ‘Millets research’, organised jointly by Acharya N.G. Ranga Agricultural University (ANGRAU) and Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), New Delhi, which began at the Regional Agricultural Research Station (RARS) here on Thursday.

Participating as chief guest in the inaugural session, ICAR Deputy Director General Tilak Raj Sharma expressed satisfaction over the high productivity of millet crop in the country, though the overall yield was far from encouraging.

“Pearl millet (bajra) is a traditional crop in India that has a history of 5000 years. According to global statistics available, this crop accounts for half the yield of all the millet crops grown across the world,” Dr. Sharma pointed out.

He also called upon the scientific fraternity to shoulder the responsibility of bringing out newer varieties in millets, and pearl millet in particular, so as to increase the overall yield.

ANGRAU Vice-Chancellor Sarada Jayalakshmi Devi explained the presence of several millet varieties in each of the districts of Andhra Pradesh, and hence the extensive research taken up by the four research stations in the State to bring out the best variety.

The university is also in the forefront in roping in Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs) to take up value addition to the millet crops.

Dr. Jayalakshmi recalled the increased acceptance to millets after the COVID-19 pandemic struck, when the focus shifted to immunity and nutrition security.

ICAR Additional Director General S.K. Pradhan spoke on increasing productivity to bring additional profit to farmers, which he said would ensure sustained cropping.

Tara Satyavathi, Director of the Hyderabad-based ICAR’s Indian Institute of Millets Research (IIMR), explained the research progress in the institute.

ANGRAU Director of Research P.V. Satyanarayana patted the farmers of the North Andhra region for standing ahead in bringing out value added products from millets.

