Call for strict enforcement of Acts to prevent crime against children

November 20, 2022 09:19 pm | Updated 09:19 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Child rights bodies, NGO representatives, and officials have expressed concerned over the rise in cases of sexual abuse of children, and appealed to the government to implement the relevant laws and Acts strictly to prevent them.

The week-long Children’s Day celebrations concluded on Sunday, which was also observed as International Children’s Rights Day.

State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (SCPCR), members of Child Welfare Committee (CWC), Women Development and Child Welfare Department, Juvenile Justice Board, Disha Mahila Police, and representatives of various Child Care Institutions (CCIs) conducted rallies, meetings, awareness programmes and debates on crime against children.

During the week, SCPCR chairman Kesali Appa Rao visited the Government Observation Home for Boys, Vijayawada, and enquired about the facilities, and asked the superintendent Rammohan Reddy to keep the premises clean.

Women Development and Child Welfare Department NTR District Project Director G. Uma Devi asked the parents to keep children away from mobile phones. She asked the youth not to browse unwanted and prohibited websites.

“Parents should not quarrel before children, use abusive language at home, and resort to crime, which will show its impact on the minds of the children,” Ms. Uma Devi said.

CWC member C. Radha Kumari advised the parents to keep a vigil on the movement of their wards, particularly while watching mobile phones.

“In every case, the crime is related to some social media group. Minors are being trapped by criminals through social media platforms. I advise children to be cautious in posting their personal information and photos in social media groups,” said Child Right Advocacy Foundation (CRAF) State Programme Coordinator P. Francis Thambi.

Cases related to child pornography was on the rise in Andhra Pradesh Mr. Francis said.

“The Central and State governments should take measures to stall the banned porn sites which are the main reason for crimes against women and children. It is pathetic that those aged above 50 are abusing girls below the age of 10,” said a Class 9 girl staying in a CCI.

Cultural programmes to create awareness among children on the disadvantages of excess use of mobile phones, cautioning on posting personal data in social media groups, and on Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015, impressed the children in schools.