Call for steps to increase forest cover in State

Several scientists and professors of various universities expressed concern over global climate change and called for necessary steps to protect ecology. Dr.B.R. Ambedkar University which has been hosting AP Science Congress-2019 had initiated the discussion on “Global Climate Change-A Study on Andhra Pradesh.”

K. Krishna Reddy from Yogi Vemana University, Kadapa, said that improvement in forest cover was the immediate need to protect the environment in the State. Prof. Krishna Reddy said that the collective efforts were needed to minimise the adverse impact of the climate change. He urged the government to take the opinion of the stakeholders to chalk out an action plan.

S.S.V. Siva Rama Krishna from Andhra University, who initiate the discussion on the topic ‘Tropical Cyclones in a Changing Climate,’ said that the State had become the victim of frequent cyclones. He said that protection of sea coast was need of the hour to minimise the damage to the places which were very close to the coast. Subjects like ‘Some Course Corrections to India’s Scientific Development,’ ‘Designs of Synthesis of New Sold Forms for Various Applications,’ ‘Tumor microenvironment, Challenges and Opportunities for Triple Negative Breast Cancer Drug Development, “Herbal Drugs in Treatment of Diabetes Mellitus,” and others were discussed at length. Dr. B.R. Ambedkar University Vice Chancelloor Koona Ramji and Registrar K. Raghubabu expressed happiness over the fruitful discussions in the AP Science Congress. They said that the more number of professors from different parts of the country would participate in the valedictory session of the Congress on Saturday.