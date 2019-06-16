Call for steps to bring down illiteracy percentage

In the next two years, the entire school education system will be revamped, infrastructure in government schools improved and developed on a par with private institutions, according to Deputy Chief Minister and Minister for Minority Welfare S.B. Amjad Basha.

Mr. Basha made the announcement at the ‘Rajanna Badibata’ programme at the Municipal Corporation High School here on Saturday, where he ate along with the students in a ‘sahapankthi bhojanam’.

Mr. Basha said it was unfortunate that the State’s illiteracy percentage stood at 33, which was much higher than the national average of 26, and sought urgent steps to bridge the gap.

Mr. Basha offered to provide qualified teaching staff and improved classrooms with furniture and hygienic toilets to all schools to improve the admission rate. He unveiled a plaque to mark the foundation laying for toilets sanctioned to the school with an outlay of ₹43.6 lakh.

Collector Ch. Hari Kiran spoke on the ‘Unna sthithi nunchi unnatha sthithiki’ programme, which was aimed at recording existing infrastructure and comparing the same after two years.

Expressing dissatisfaction over just three students scoring 10 CGPA points, he assured to bring up the figure in the forthcoming academic years.

Zilla Parishad Chairman Guduru Ravi said improvement in school infrastructure would lead to eliminating unemployment in the rural areas.

