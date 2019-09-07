Call for protest against Major Port Authority Bill

The two-day working committee meeting of Water Transport Workers’ Federation of India (WTWFI) concluded here on Friday with a decision to hold daylong dharna in front of administrative offices of all the major ports on September 25 along with other sister federations to ask the Union government to desist from replacing Major Port Trusts Act, 1963, with Major Port Authority Bill, 2019.

The Bill was the first step by the BJP-led NDA government to privatise the major ports in the country, alleged federation general secretary T. Narendra Rao. He said that the working committee chalked out its independent action plan to organise a protest on October 23 at all major ports to insist on the authorities not to divert funds in private equities. It would try to bring all the employees including those appointed on or after January 1, 2004 under Central Civil Services (Pension) Rules.

Mr. Rao said the working committee reiterated its demands that the Centre allow the major ports to immediately fill the vacant posts and stop corporatisation and outsourcing activities of cargo handling berths and hospitals, which was a failure model all over the world.

The meeting inaugurated by CITU general secretary Tapan Sen sought ports not to divert surplus/reserve and CSR funds for non-port related activities violating position of the MPT Act.

Major ports should install new modern equipment to handle the cargoes such as floating crafts, tugs and wharf cranes adding similarly, inordinate delay in appointing labour trustees in the respective port trust boards should be avoided.

The meeting resolved to advise all the its affiliates to participate in September 30 mass rally called by 10 Central trade unions at Parliament Street, where the future course of action including schedule of strike would be announced.