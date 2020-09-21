Call for more awareness about plasma therapy

A youth, recovered from COVID-19, donating plasma at a blood bank of Indian Red Cross Society, in Srikakulam.

SRIKAKULAM/VIZIANAGARAM

21 September 2020 00:19 IST

Only a few of those recovered from COVID-19 come forward to donate the life saving liquid

Many patients who recovered from COVID-19 are not coming forward to donate plasma for other patients battling for life.

According to a study conducted by Srikakulam district administration and Indian Red Cross Society, many recovered patients are willing to help only their near and dear ones in future without knowing the fact that antibodies will not survive after 75-100 days. As many as 23,000 persons recovered from COVID-19 in Srikakulam and 12,000 in Vizianagaram districts. But so far only 125 persons donated plasma in Srikakulam district and 50 in Vizianagaram district.

Convalescent plasma therapy involves injecting the COVID-19 patient with convalescent sera of people who recovered from the infection recently. The patient cured of the disease have antibodies that fight coronavirus away, says the report of the WHO-China Joint Mission on COVID-19.

Srikakulam Collector J. Nivas and IRCS chairman P. Jaganmohana Rao urged NGOs to give wide publicity about ₹5,000 cash incentive for plasma donors. Along with Rotary Club and Lions Club, Pradhama Hospital-Visakapatnam has launched awareness programme in Srikakulam, Parvatipuram, Bobbili of Vizianagaram district over plasma donation. The hospital representatives interacted with patients and their family members about the saving of precious lives with plasma donation.

“Many patients have little knowledge about functioning of blood. For every 120 days the body generates new blood cells, while the ones die. The same is applicable for plasma also. That is why, we are asking patients not to wait for donation of plasma only to their family members and friends. They can help others who in turn help their dear ones if necessary. Fortunately, our awareness programmes in the two districts have yielded the desired result. Many patients enrolled their names for plasma donation,” said Pusarla Visweswara Rao, Managing Director of Pradhama Hospital.

‘Only option at present’

Physician Kutikuppala Suryarao said that convalescent plasma treatment was the only option currently available to save patients. “ Convalescent plasma therapy has been in vogue for the last 100 years to save patients affected by infections. Although ICMR and other institutions expressed doubts about 100% result, we need to depend on it till vaccine is ready for COVID-19,” said Dr. Surya Rao.