Call for joint struggles to solve farmers’ problems in State

Published - June 16, 2024 09:49 pm IST - ELURU

Rajulapudi Srinivas
Burrakatha artistes performing at the A.P. Rythu Coolie Sangham State conference at Eluru on Sunday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Leaders of various organisations stressed the need to unite and wage joint struggles to solve farmers’ problems in the State.

Former Minister and Samyuktha Kisan Morcha state convenor Vadde Shobanadreswara Rao, Nallamada Rytanga Samithi leader Kolla Rajamohan, professor N. Venugopal, Vyayasaya Karmika Sangham state secretary V. Venkateswarlu, A.P. Rythu Sangham state secretary K.V.V. Prasad and others spoke on ‘Agriculture Sector in Crisis – Policies – Our Responsibilities’ and ‘Farmers Agitations in India – Minimum Support Price(MSP)’.

Speaking on the second day of the A.P. Rythu Sangham State conference on Sunday, Mr. Shobanadreswara Rao said the Centre had waived loans worth ₹25 lakh crore in the last 10 years, but the government has failed to pay MSP to the farmers.

With the governments neglecting the agriculture sector, farmers depended on private moneylenders and suffered losses every year, he said.

The speakers demanded that the government waive farm loans, pay premiums to insurance companies investing in agriculture, take measures to supply irrigation water, and pay MSP to all farmers.

Earlier, the artists of Praja Kalakarula Brundam performed ‘Alluri Sitharamaraju Burrakatha’ penned by writer Sunkara, said A.P. Rythu Sangham State president, Simhadri Jhansi.

