Call for educational institutions bandh after student ends life

08 February 2021 00:58 IST

She had reportedly felt humiliated for not having cleared college bus charges

Students organisations, including Students Federation of India(SFI) and All India Students Federation(AISF), held a meeting here on Sunday and called for an educational institutions bandh in Prakasam district after the police said that the second-year engineering student, who died by suicide here on Saturday, took the extreme step following an alleged delay in fee reimbursement.

Fighting all odds, the parents of P. Tejasree paid the college and examination fees taking loan at a high interest from private money lenders but could not clear the college bus charges, Progressive Democratic Students Union State vice-president L.Rajasekhar said.

The girl ended her life by hanging after reportedly feeling humiliated while boarding the college bus, ended her life by hanging, said Sk. Khalifathula Basha, Chairman, South India region of Human Rights Commission of India who was on a fact-finding visit to the house of the victim’s family on Sunday.

The managements of educational institutions should should take up the issue of fee reimbursement only with the State government without exerting pressure on students and their parents, felt Poura Samajam Prakasam district president G. Narasimha Rao.

Jana Sena Party Prakasam district president Sk. Riaz demanded action against the college management.

Compensation demanded

Telugu Desam Party women’s wing district president Ravula Padmaja demanded that the State government announce a compensation of ₹10 lakh to the bereaved family. Despite tall promises made to prior to elections, the Jagan Mohan Reddy government failed to release fee reimbursement arrears to colleges, she alleged.

The government should own responsibility for the death of the student and release immediately fee reimbursement arrears to all colleges in the State before more students followed suit.