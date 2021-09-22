Call for ecosystem to groom entrepreneurs

Industry Champion and Export awards presented

As part of the Vanijya Utsavam under way in the city, Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy presented Industry Champion and Export awards to industrialists and companies excelling in their respective fields.

During the inaugural on Tuesday, Mr. Jagan presented Industry Champion awards to eight persons. They included B.V.R. Mohan Reddy, executive chairman of Cyient Ltd; Kab Dong Lee, chief administrative officer of KIA India; Anil Chalamsetty, managing director of Greenko Energies; Avinash Chand Rai, CEO of Adani International; Ishaan Reddy Alla, promoter director of Ramky Group; CV Rajulu, vice president of NACL Industries; K. Madan Mohana Reddy, executive director of Aurobindo Pharma; and Josh Fougler, managing director of Rising Star Mobile India.

Mr. Mohan Reddy hailed the initiatives like Nadu-Nedu, skill universities . He suggested that the government create an ecosystem for entrepreneurs and an institution which works on monetisation of research and development.

Export Awards were presented to C. Sarvanan, CEO of Brandix India Apparel; Lee Yi Tse, general manager of Apache Footwear India; B.V. Krishna Rao, managing director of Pattabhi Agro Foods; Vanka Rajakumari, managing director of Indian Hari Industries; Pandava Prasad, general manager of SNF India; Singaluru Sarada Devi, partner R.V. Corp; and K. Srinivasa Rao, managing director of Amaravati Textiles.

Mr. Jagan went through the exhibition of products and export services offered by companies and associations including Spices Board of India, Central Institute of Petrochemicals Engineering and Technology, Rice Exporters Association, Tea Board of India, Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority, Marine Products Export Development Authority, Plastics Export Promotion Council - Plexconcil and Railways.

In the session on ‘Produce Local, Go Global’ Acting British Deputy High Commissioner Varun Mali, Commissioner of Industries (AP) J.V.N. Subramanyam and representatives of various Indian embassies (virtual mode) spoke about global investment .