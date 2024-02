February 16, 2024 09:08 pm | Updated 09:09 pm IST - ELURU

Chairman of Andhra Pradesh State Commission for Protection of Child Rights(APSCPCR) Kesali Appa Rao stressed the need for coordination among various departments for protection of child rights at a regional meeting held here on Friday.

The Child Rights Protection Officials and Women and Child Welfare officials shared their challenges and experiences during the meeting. APSCPCR members J. Rajendra Prasad and T. Adilakshmi were among those present.

