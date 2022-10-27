Call for community participation in conservation of forests in Andhra Pradesh

Special Chief Secretary Neerabh Kumar Prasad and Principal Chief Conservator of Forests Y. Madhusudhana Reddy at the first forestry conference in Vijayawada on Thursday. | Photo Credit: K.V.S. GIRI

Special Chief Secretary (Environment Forest Science & Technology) Neerabh Kumar Prasad has exhorted the Forest Department to increase community participation in forest conservation in the State.

Mr. Neerabh Kumar, along with Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Head of Forest Force) Y. Madhusudhana Reddy, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Research & IT) Ajay Kumar Naik and Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (CAMPA and Social Forestry) Binod Kumar Singh, inaugurated the two-day first Forestry Conference of AP (FORCONAP-1) in Vijayawada on Thursday.

Addressing the gathering of the Forest Department officials from across the State, Mr. Neerabh said the government's policy was to increase community involvement in forest activities.

He said the participation of common citizens in activities related to national parks, botanical gardens, Nagara Vanams and others was needed.

“Currently, the State has 28 Nagara Vanams. The Forest Department should aim to increase the number to match the number of Urban Local Bodies (the number of which is 123) so that every urban area has access to forests and green space,” he said.

Mr. Neerabh Kumar stressed the need for development of sustainable eco-tourism.

“The practice of not letting in people into the forests need to be stopped. People should be encouraged to visit forests and experience them,” he said.

The two zoos in the State should be strengthened with all facilities, and children should be encouraged to visit the zoos, he added. More exposure to the forests and wild animals would make children more inclined to preserve them, he added.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy had said that the forest cover in the State should be increased to 33%, and we were successful in maintaining and increasing the green cover gradually, he said.

Of the 33%, 23% of green cover should be in reserve forests and 10% outside the reserve forest area, he added.

Mr. Reddy said the Forest Department was reorganised recently in line with the reorganisation of districts. He said topics such as climate change, carbon credit, eco-tourism and others would be discussed in the conference.