Call for a society free of rights violations

December 03, 2023 06:43 am | Updated 06:43 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

Andhra Pradesh High Court Judge K. Manmadha Rao on December 2 (Saturday) emphasised the need to create a society free from oppression of rights. Speaking at a conference on ‘Human Rights Awareness’, organised by the Department of Business Administration in Prasad V. Potluri Siddhartha Institute of Technology, Kanuru, to mark International Human Rights Day (December 8), Justice Manmadha Rao said human rights are not just fundamental entitlements, but they are also safeguards for every individual. He underscored the universal, inalienable nature of human rights and said they were responsibilities rather than mere rights. He urged students to develop awareness on human rights at an early age.

Principal of Sri Velagapudi Durgamba Siddhartha Law College Ch. Diwakar Babu referred to the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and said a person without rights is akin to a slave. He said rights are essential for living independently and ensuring survival. Explaining to the students about the various legal principles enshrined in the Constitution of India, he said they advocated a world where everybody lives with equal rights, free from discrimination.

Secretary of the Andhra Pradesh unit of the National Human Rights Forum G. Rohit spoke about the importance of human rights.

Chairman of the Advocate Protection Committee S. Ramprasad delved into human rights and contemporary issues. Academic Dean of P.B. Siddhartha College of Arts and Science Rajesh C. Jampala, spoke about the significance of human rights in modern society.

The conference was presided over by the college Principal K Shivaji Babu and Head of the Department of Business Administration P. Adi Lakshmi, faculty members and students participated in the program.

Secretary of Siddhartha Academy of General and Technical Education P. Lakshmana Rao and convenor of PVP Siddhartha College V. Nagabhushan Rao were also present.

