Call 100 or 1902 against illegal sale of Remdesivir, oxygen: DGP

Director-General of Police D. Gautam Sawang has called upon the public to inform authorities about any unauthorised sale of Remdesivir and oxygen by dialling 100 or 1902.

In a release, Mr. Sawang said the Police, Vigilance and Enforcement and Health departments were jointly enforcing the sale and supply of medicines, oxygen and hospital treatment across the State.

He asked patients and their relatives to dial 100 or 1902 if they were forced to pay more than that was allowed by the government for treatment and medicines. He said police were ensuring safe and faster transportation of oxygen supply vehicles and nodal officers were appointed for the same.

Mr. Sawang said the night curfew imposed in the State was effective. He said people spreading rumours and false news on social media would be booked.