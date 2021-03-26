Calendar to fill vacant posts will be released on Ugadi: Minister

‘Govt. keen on improving standards in colleges’

Education Minister A. Suresh on Friday said the State government would release a calendar to fill vacant posts in the Education Department on Ugadi.

Addressing the media, he said the college fee for students who were beneficiaries of the Jagananna Vidya Deevena would be credited to the accounts of their mothers on April 9. He said 10 lakh students would benefit from the programme.

The Minister said the Chief Minister was keen on improving educational standards in the colleges to enable students find suitable jobs.

He warned the autonomous colleges against indulging in irregularities, and said appropriate action would be taken against those ignoring the warning.

Informing that there were 109 autonomous colleges under various universities in the State, he said not all of them were imparting quality education. Some of them were resorting to irregularities despite getting subsidies from the government, he said.

Mr. Suresh said discussions with the UGC were on to address the issue of autonomous colleges. He said education was a concurrent subject and that the State could also make laws, and the colleges, if they desired so, could move the court of law.

He said the government would conduct an academic audit in autonomous colleges as part of reforms in the education sector. The autonomous colleges would not be permitted to prepare question papers on their own, he said, adding that an apprentice system would be implemented for degree courses.

The Minister said special focus would be laid on development of Andhra University, Sri Venkateswara University, Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies (RGUKT), Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University-Anantapur and JNTU- Kakinada.