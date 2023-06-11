ADVERTISEMENT

Calcium score and CT coronary angiogram can prevent heart attack deaths in youth: says expert

June 11, 2023 08:46 pm | Updated 08:46 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

Ramesh Hospitals, in association with the Indian Medical Association(IMA), Guntur, organised a continuing medical education (CME) programme on the premises of Guntur medical college on Sunday.

Addressing doctors and other participants, Ramesh Hospitals chief cardiologist P. Ramesh Babu discussed the contradictions and controversies being discussed among doctors in treating heart diseases. He said there have been revolutionary changes in the treatment of heart diseases around the world.

Eight international medical organisations have jointly concluded that 80% of sudden heart attack deaths in young people can be prevented through the calcium score and CT coronary angiogram tests, which can predict the risk of heart attack a few years in advance.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Guntur medical college principal N. Uma Jyothi stressed the need for doctors to keep abreast of the latest innovations and scientific methods in medicine. A.P. medical council observer Kota Suresh Kumar said doctors work under a lot of pressure, and should be vigilant about their health.

Over 690 doctors took part in the programme and another 410 doctors virtually. IMA, Guntur, president Avula Srinivas, secretary Velaga Mahesh, Ramesh Hospitals chairman M.S. Rammohana Rao and others were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US