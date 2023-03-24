CAG puts Andhra Pradesh’s GSDP growth rate at 18.47% during 2021-22

March 24, 2023 10:02 pm | Updated 10:02 pm IST - GUNTUR

The Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India said that during 2021-22, Andhra Pradesh had registered a GSDP growth rate of 18.47% as per its State Finances Audit Report tabled in the A.P. Legislative Assembly on Friday.

The State government had amended the APFRBM Act in December 2021. While enacting the targets, or ceiling of fiscal parameters of the State for the years 2021-22 to 2025-26, the government guarantees were excluded while calculating the targets or ceilings with reference to outstanding total liabilities of the State to GSDP, the CAG revealed.

The CAG found that the limit of annual incremental risk weighted guarantees, which was 90% of the Total Revenue Receipts (TRR) in the year preceding the current year was enhanced to 180% to increase the fiscal space.

ADVERTISEMENT

The fiscal parameters of the State, as reflected in its Revenue, Fiscal and Primary Deficits, were negative throughout the period 2017-22.

There were instances of misclassification of revenue transactions under Capital section and non-account of other liabilities, which would have pushed up the deficits to a further extent, as brought out in this report as well as in the State Finances Audit Report of the CAG over the last few years.

Though the outstanding liabilities were ostensibly below the targets prescribed in the revised APFRBM Act, these would be way more, if the liabilities of the State government with regard to its extra-budgetary borrowings were taken into account.

The liabilities of the State had been increasing year-on-year, and majority of the borrowings during the year 2021-22 were utilised to balance the Revenue Account of the State, affecting asset creation.

The State had witnessed an increase of 28.53% in the Revenue Receipts during the year 2021-22 as compared to the previous year, mainly due to increase in transfers from the Government of India by 22.90%.

The Revenue Expenditure increased by 4.25% during 2021-22. The State government, during 2021-22, lapsed the unspent amount of ₹26,380 crore to Consolidated Fund of the State, which resulted in reduction of Revenue Deficit and Fiscal Deficit when compared to the previous year.

There were instances of incurring excess expenditure or large savings with reference to provisions made during the year, which point to flaws in expenditure monitoring and control.

A majority of Controlling Officers did not explain the reasons for variations in expenditure vis-a-vis allocations, to the principal Accountant General (A&E), which affected the accountability mechanism of the government. This weakens legislative control over expanding public finances.

“The government needs to estimate its resources more realistically and manage its expenditure judiciously, and ensure that prior legislative sanction is obtained for anticipated requirement of additional funds.”Comptroller and Auditor General

“The government needs to estimate its resources more realistically and manage its expenditure judiciously, and ensure that prior legislative sanction is obtained for anticipated requirement of additional funds,” the CAG cautioned.

The report also pointed out that “Operation of PD Accounts lacked clarity and transparency as huge amounts were shown to have been transferred to these accounts during the year, but were not actually made available to the department officials for incurring expenditure.”