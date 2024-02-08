CAG points out lapses in the execution of Veligonda project in Andhra Pradesh

February 08, 2024 07:39 pm | Updated 07:39 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG), in its compliance report on the Poola Subbaiah Veligonda Project (PSVGP), has pointed to lapses in the execution of the project.

The Schedule of Payments were incorrectly approved with higher values to certain items of work without reference to the agreement rates, the CAG said in its report for the year ended March 2021, which was tabled in the Legislative Assembly on Thursday.

The CAG further said there were major deficiencies in the planning and execution aspects of the tunnels, reservoir, canal and distributary network.

Execution of feeder canals with lesser discharge capacity than tunnels would result in short creation of contemplated ayacut. Delay in approval of designs and frequent change in contracting agencies hindered the progress of the project. Due to untimely decision to execute the balance portion of Tunnel-I by manual drill and blast machine instead of Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) was wasteful expenditure towards manufacture of segments and procurement of cutters used in operation/functioning of the TBM, the report said.

‘Declining budget utilisation’

Also, the utilisation of the budget was on a declining trend, which showed that the progress of the project was dampening.

“Despite an increase in budget authorisation during 2017-21, the expenditure incurred was on a decreasing trend. Out of total budget authorisation of ₹2,190 crore, only ₹1,270 crore was incurred,” the CAG said.

The incorrectly approved Schedule of Payments resulted in front payments to contractors and additional financial burden in case of pre-closure / non-continuance of works by contractors. Finally, certain crucial components such as tunnels, distributary network and structures on canals were still in progress, it said.

“Even after completion of 17 years since commencement of works, the project remained incomplete, thereby depriving the intended benefits to the people of the semi-arid and drought prone areas of Prakasam, Nellore and Kadapa,” the report observed.