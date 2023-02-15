ADVERTISEMENT

Cadets trained in equestrian excel at Republic Day parade

February 15, 2023 05:41 am | Updated February 14, 2023 10:13 pm IST - TIRUPATI

Tirupati cadets make AP&T Directorate proud by winning five medals

A D Rangarajan
A.D. Rangarajan

G. Pravallika, T. Sivaprasad, M.K. Nandhini and Y. Vinod Kumar Reddy of 2(A) R&V regiment of Tirupati NCC Group, who bagged five medals at the recent Republic Day parade in New Delhi. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Trained in equestrian, the four riders of the Tirupati NCC group proved their mettle during the Republic Day parade in New Delhi last month, thus making the Andhra Pradesh & Telangana (AP&T) Directorate proud.

The cadets belonging to the 2 Andhra Remount and Veterinary (2A R&V) Regiment in Tirupati represented the Telugu States. All four had a podium finish and won five medals between them. Sergeant G. Pravallika won a gold medal in Hacks under the novice category, while Junior Under Officer T. Sivaprasad, also in the novice category, bagged a silver medal in the ‘tent pegging’ event.

In the veterans category, Sergeant M.K. Nandhini won a bronze in Hacks. Senior Under Officer Y. Vinod Kumar Reddy won two bronze medals in Dressage as well as Hacks events. All four cadets are students of the TTD-run Sri Venkateswara Arts College in Tirupati.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Commanding Officer Colonel N. Prakash Kumar felicitated the cadets on their return from New Delhi with the medals and described it as a moment of pride for the R&V regiment.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US