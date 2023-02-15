Cadets trained in equestrian excel at Republic Day parade

February 15, 2023 05:41 am | Updated 05:41 am IST - TIRUPATI

Trained in equestrian, the four riders of the Tirupati NCC group proved their mettle during the Republic Day parade in New Delhi last month, thus making the Andhra Pradesh & Telangana (AP&T) Directorate proud.

The cadets belonging to the 2 Andhra Remount and Veterinary (2A R&V) Regiment in Tirupati represented the Telugu States. All four had a podium finish and won five medals between them. Sergeant G. Pravallika won a gold medal in Hacks under the novice category, while Junior Under Officer T. Sivaprasad, also in the novice category, bagged a silver medal in the ‘tent pegging’ event.

In the veterans category, Sergeant M.K. Nandhini won a bronze in Hacks. Senior Under Officer Y. Vinod Kumar Reddy won two bronze medals in Dressage as well as Hacks events. All four cadets are students of the TTD-run Sri Venkateswara Arts College in Tirupati.

Commanding Officer Colonel N. Prakash Kumar felicitated the cadets on their return from New Delhi with the medals and described it as a moment of pride for the R&V regiment.