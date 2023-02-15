HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Cadets trained in equestrian excel at Republic Day parade

Tirupati cadets make AP&T Directorate proud by winning five medals

February 15, 2023 05:41 am | Updated 05:41 am IST - TIRUPATI

A D Rangarajan
A.D. Rangarajan
G. Pravallika, T. Sivaprasad, M.K. Nandhini and Y. Vinod Kumar Reddy of 2(A) R&V regiment of Tirupati NCC Group, who bagged five medals at the recent Republic Day parade in New Delhi.

G. Pravallika, T. Sivaprasad, M.K. Nandhini and Y. Vinod Kumar Reddy of 2(A) R&V regiment of Tirupati NCC Group, who bagged five medals at the recent Republic Day parade in New Delhi. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Trained in equestrian, the four riders of the Tirupati NCC group proved their mettle during the Republic Day parade in New Delhi last month, thus making the Andhra Pradesh & Telangana (AP&T) Directorate proud.

The cadets belonging to the 2 Andhra Remount and Veterinary (2A R&V) Regiment in Tirupati represented the Telugu States. All four had a podium finish and won five medals between them. Sergeant G. Pravallika won a gold medal in Hacks under the novice category, while Junior Under Officer T. Sivaprasad, also in the novice category, bagged a silver medal in the ‘tent pegging’ event.

In the veterans category, Sergeant M.K. Nandhini won a bronze in Hacks. Senior Under Officer Y. Vinod Kumar Reddy won two bronze medals in Dressage as well as Hacks events. All four cadets are students of the TTD-run Sri Venkateswara Arts College in Tirupati.

Commanding Officer Colonel N. Prakash Kumar felicitated the cadets on their return from New Delhi with the medals and described it as a moment of pride for the R&V regiment.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.