Cadets clean up statues as part of NCC Week celebrations in Tirupati

December 07, 2022 07:40 am | Updated 07:40 am IST - TIRUPATI

The NCC cadets on Tuesday took out a rally from Sri Venkateswara Veterinary University campus on Tuesday and a clean-up drive as part of the NCC Week celebrations.

The cadets cleaned the statues of B.R. Ambedkar at SV University, Albert Einstein in front of SV Arts College and Mahatma Gandhi at APSRTC central bus station junction.

The sixty cadets, drawn from 2 (A) Remount and Veterinary (R&V) regiment led by Commanding Officer Col. N. Prakash Kumar, also cleared the plastic debris from the roadside and highlighted to the public on the need to conserve water and shun polythene carrybags to protect the environment.