ADVERTISEMENT

CAD and CAM technology is a boon for dentists and patients, says expert

March 03, 2023 07:33 pm | Updated 07:33 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM

‘A single-visit treatment would be a reality with the adoption of new technology’

The Hindu Bureau

Sri Sai Dental College chairman Madhukar Vilekar speaking in the college anniversary function held in Srikakulam on Saturday. | Photo Credit: ARRANGEMENT

Sri Sai Dental College of Srikakulam chairman Madhukar Vilekar on Friday asked the students of the college to study the latest technologies being adopted in dental industry to improve their knwoledge and skills which were essential to prove their talent in the profession. Attending as the chief guest for the college anniversary, he said that further revolution in computer-aided-design (CAD) and computer–aided manufacturing (CAM) technology would be a big boon for dentists as well as patients. 

He said that a single-visit treatment would be a reality with the adoption of new technology as tests, preparation of tooth and restoration could be completed in a single day with CAD/CAM technology. The College Principal P.Krishna Prasad said that the dentists would have a bright future as people were giving utmost priority to oral health across the country. The College director I.K. Rao said that the establishment of fast track radiology wing would help the students to do further research in a hassle-free manner. Earlier, the students enthralled the audience with music and dance competitions held as part of the annual celebrations.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US