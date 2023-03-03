CAD and CAM technology is a boon for dentists and patients, says expert

March 03, 2023 07:33 pm | Updated 07:33 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM

Sri Sai Dental College of Srikakulam chairman Madhukar Vilekar on Friday asked the students of the college to study the latest technologies being adopted in dental industry to improve their knwoledge and skills which were essential to prove their talent in the profession. Attending as the chief guest for the college anniversary, he said that further revolution in computer-aided-design (CAD) and computer–aided manufacturing (CAM) technology would be a big boon for dentists as well as patients.

He said that a single-visit treatment would be a reality with the adoption of new technology as tests, preparation of tooth and restoration could be completed in a single day with CAD/CAM technology. The College Principal P.Krishna Prasad said that the dentists would have a bright future as people were giving utmost priority to oral health across the country. The College director I.K. Rao said that the establishment of fast track radiology wing would help the students to do further research in a hassle-free manner. Earlier, the students enthralled the audience with music and dance competitions held as part of the annual celebrations.